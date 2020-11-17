Skagit County will offer free flu vaccinations this weekend to those who are uninsured.
The vaccinations will be given 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the county's newly relocated drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Skagit Valley Fairgrounds.
Those wishing vaccinations should arrive at the fairgrounds' south gate, 501 Taylor St. in Mount Vernon, according to a news release from the county.
These vaccine doses were provided by the state Department of Health, the release states. Only adult doses will be available.
The free vaccinations had been scheduled for Nov. 14-15, but were delayed after the county decided to move the testing site to a place more sheltered from wind and rain.
Those with health insurance can get vaccinated at local pharmacies or by contacting their doctor. Flu vaccinations are covered by most insurance plans, according to the Department of Health's flu FAQ.
More information on the flu is available on the Department of Health website.
