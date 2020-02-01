As river levels rose overnight in Skagit County, the Skagit River reached minor flood stage Saturday morning, and the Samish River was also put under flood watch.
The Skagit River rose above 28 feet — the threshold for minor flooding — about 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a U.S. Geological Survey site in Concrete. The river is expected to crest, or reach its highest point, at 31.12 feet at 4 p.m. today.
High winds also hit the county Friday night and early Saturday morning, downing trees and power lines and closing some roads. Power outages were reported throughout the county.
"The river is getting high, and we're running around worried about getting power restored," Hamilton Mayor Carla Vandiver said Saturday afternoon.
Vandiver said to protect Hamilton from potential flooding, the town put sandbags at Lyman Hamilton Highway and Cabin Creek Road. Those traveling east on Lyman Hamilton Highway will be detoured up Cabin Creek Road to Highway 20, she said.
For those traveling west to Lyman, Maple Street is closed at California Street, Vandiver said.
Some residents on South Street, which is next to the river, were told to leave this morning in anticipation of potential flooding, she said.
"I went to every trailer down there (this morning) and said it's time to go," she said. "I did it myself to make sure they were all notified."
She said if the flood forecast is accurate, the town should be spared of major flooding.
Meanwhile in Lyman, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews were busy extending a rock trench to protect the town from flooding.
The town of Lyman declared an emergency last week in preparation for potential flooding and called on the corps crew to extend a 500-foot rock trench to stabilize the river bank from erosion and protect Main Street from flooding.
"As soon as I saw the forecast (earlier this week), I knew we wouldn't be able to make it," Lyman Mayor Eddie Hills said Saturday morning as he watched the crews work on the trench.
John Springer, an electrical engineer for the corps, said crews are digging a 30-foot trench and filling it with 2,000 to 4,000 pound boulders. The work will extend a previously constructed trench to 800 feet. The corps plans to add 9,000 tons of rock in total, he said.
He said he expects the three-day project to finish up Sunday night.
Ramy Alyatim, a cartographer for the corps, said there should be enough rock in place to protect the area from erosion even before the project is complete.
In Mount Vernon, the Skagit River was below flood stage at 26.55 feet Saturday afternoon. The river is expected to crest at 31.41 feet at 10 a.m. Sunday.
As a precaution, city of Mount Vernon crews began to deploy floodwall stop logs at the south end of the riverwalk on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.
While the forecast does not indicate major flooding, crews are on standby if further flood protection is needed, the news release states.
As of noon Saturday, the Samish River was just under its flood stage of 10.58 feet, according to a U.S. Geological Monitoring Site.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.