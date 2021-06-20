County, schools using new tsunami modeling to update emergency plans

Local leaders are focused on developing response plans for schools and communities that may be in the path of damaging tsunami waves following a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.
New modeling, publicized in May, shows that a tsunami originating from the Cascadia fault off the West Coast will have a broader reach and inundate parts of Skagit County with deeper water than previously believed.
That puts Edison Elementary School in northwest Skagit County and the La Conner School District's elementary, middle and high schools in southwest Skagit County in the tsunami inundation zone.
If water pushing in from Samish, Padilla and Skagit bays reaches those schools, that means many businesses and residences would be inundated first.
"It impacts all Skagitonians, but particularly the schools," Burlington-Edison School District Executive Director of Learning and Communications Todd Setterlund said.
In late May, the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management began coordinating meetings with the La Conner School District, Burlington-Edison School District, Skagit County Sheriff's Office, local tribes and others to discuss tsunami response plans.
"It has been a great opportunity and quite collaborative in looking at what the existing plan is and how we can make it better," Setterlund said.
Emergency Management's Hans Kahl said focusing on schools is a way to get information disseminated throughout those communities.
"This is good for everybody; the schools need to be ready and they are a good resource for us to get the word out to the families," he said.
Emergency Management is also coordinating with elected officials and first responders.
Kahl said it's important to have consistency in town, community and school plans so that responders don't end up "sending parents one way and the kids another."
For their part, the Burlington-Edison and La Conner school districts are preparing to make any necessary updates to their emergency plans and may incorporate new emergency drills for students next year.
La Conner School Security Specialist John Aguilar said while earthquake drills are held each October, evacuating to high ground hasn't been practiced for three years. His aim is to do both during the next school year.
"In the event of an earthquake happening ... that produces a tsunami, we would need to get to higher ground," Aguilar said. "So we need to put those together."
County staff also continue to work on tsunami preparedness. Those efforts include the recent installation of new sirens equipped to warn of an impending tsunami, mapping evacuation routes and distributing evacuation signs.
While Emergency Management developed in recent years walking evacuation maps for parts of the county, those maps need to be re-evaluated using the new modeling data.
"These are now old maps. They identify areas as safe that we now don't believe will be safe," Kahl said during a June 3 webinar on tsunami preparedness.
Emergency Management aims to have updated maps by Skagit County Flood Week in October, and to create a first map for La Conner.
"I'm currently working with La Conner schools and La Conner government to solidify a plan," Kahl said. "The more you do to prepare, the better and safer you will be after the event."
Such a tsunami last occurred in 1700, and before that occurred an average of every 350 years. That means the region is due for another.
RESHAPING EDISON'S PLANS
With Edison Elementary previously expected to be just outside the tsunami inundation zone, the school's emergency plan has been for students and staff to shelter in place on the second floor of the school following a tsunami warning.
The new modeling suggests tsunami waves several feet deep could reach the school, but also that the school should have enough time to move students and staff to higher ground.
"Looking at some of the maps that they were able to share with us ... it sounds like we would have a few hours of a window between the event and when Edison would be affected, which then provides us an opportunity to do evacuations on our buses," Setterlund said.
A walking evacuation is also an option being discussed. Within about 2.5 miles, students and staff could reach an area of Bow Hill Road outside the inundation zone.
"It was a lot more encouraging after we were able to kind of talk through the scenarios ... and the continued evolution of our plan," Setterlund said of a meeting in early June with Emergency Management. "We looked at some maps and talked about the time that we would have from the warning to when we could expect water, and that definitely provides us some flexibility and some options to get our students and staff to a safe area."
Already, an emergency siren is located near the school at the adjacent Skagit County Fire District No. 5 station. Setterlund said the monthly tests of the siren can be heard inside the classrooms.
New sirens were recently installed in nearby Blanchard to the north and on Samish Island to the west.
"This is an area where there is a lot more inundation than we thought before," Elyssa Tappero of the Washington Emergency Management Division said of the Bow-Edison and Samish Flats area during the June 3 webinar. "The waves do cover a lot of roads and areas we originally thought would not be covered."
Tappero cautioned that even in areas where tsunami inundation may be a foot or less deep, that water will have enough force to knock people over and pick up cars.
"The Edison Elementary School is now underwater at 2 to 3 feet," Kahl said of the new modeling. "How can the school — they've got to plan — walk 200 children, 300 children ... to safety?"
UPDATING LA CONNER'S PLANS
For the La Conner School District, staff said tsunami risk was already included in an all-hazard emergency response plan. But the new tsunami modeling has spurred the district to update the plan and has staff re-evaluating activities to promote student awareness.
"It kind of lit a fire under me," said Aguilar. "Sometimes we prepare these things and then won't update them for a while."
He is now working to update the plan by April 2022. Along the way, new drills may be instituted at the schools and discussions held with town staff, local law enforcement, local fire departments and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community to ensure they are all on the same page.
One such meeting was organized May 26 by Emergency Management.
"We did discuss our current plan and have determined we will be revisiting our total emergency plan and include the tsunami as part of this," La Conner School District interim Superintendent Rich Stewart said.
Regular updates are needed to ensure administrators and buildings named in the plan haven't changed. Aguilar said it's also important to ensure the district still has the approval to use designated meeting places.
"If we were to go to higher ground we've got a couple of places we might go to, but it's very important that we touch base every year with those places," he said.
Stewart said those include locations, such as a local church, on nearby hilltops. They have been noted in the district's emergency plan as evacuation sites in the event of a breach of the dams upstream on the Skagit River or of a tsunami.
"We just need to get to some of our hills that are right in town. The highest one is 56 feet according to topographical maps, and there is a designated area already established," he said.
To improve the ability to give notice of a tsunami, Emergency Management recently installed warning sirens at the La Conner Fire Department station east of the schools and at Shelter Bay south of the town.
Kahl said sirens were needed in both locations to ensure as many people as possible can hear the warning.
"These sirens, although they are loud and can travel over water and flat ground really well, the topography ... has a lot to do with how well you can hear it," he said.
