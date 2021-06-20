County, schools using new tsunami modeling to update emergency plans

The latest modeling of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake along the West Coast suggests a more powerful tsunami and more flooding than prev…

Listen up: New tsunami sirens installed

Emergency warning sirens being installed in response to tsunami risk — but also useful for other disasters such as flooding or volcanic activity — are tested at noon the first Monday of each month. The next test will occur July 5.

For advanced warning before the sirens are tested, register for CodeRED at skagit911.us.

NEW SIRENS TO LISTEN FOR

— Fidalgo Bay RV Resort

— Anacortes Skatepark

— La Conner Fire Department

— Shelter Bay

— Blanchard

— Samish Island Community Center (if electrical connections are complete in time)

EXISTING SIRENS

— Edison fire station

— Swinomish Village

— Swinomish Casino

— Anacortes Skyline Marina

— Anacortes Waste Treatment Plant