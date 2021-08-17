Skagit County is accepting applications to replace outgoing Planning Commissioner Joseph Shea.
The Planning Commission is a nine-member board responsible for reviewing proposed changes to land use and planning policy, and passing recommendations on to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
Planning commissioners serve four-year terms, and generally meet on the second and fourth Tuesday evenings of each month.
Shea represented the county’s District 3, which includes Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and areas farther east. Candidates must live in this district.
Applications must include the candidate’s name, address, phone number and email address, as well as a personal statement and disclosure of membership or affiliation in any interest groups relevant to planning or land use, according to a news release from the county.
Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31, and must be emailed to commissioners@co.skagit.wa.us or delivered to 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.
