The Skagit County Elections Department is looking to purchase a ballot scanning and sorting machine to improve safety and efficiency for staff.
County Auditor Sandy Perkins said the machine would speed up the process of confirming voter signatures with the state’s database, something that is now done entirely by hand. Elections staff would still review signatures manually.
The machine would also reduce the number of times ballots need to be touched — particularly relevant when trying to reduce the spread of contagious diseases such as COVID-19.
However, Perkins said the machine would not speed up the vote tallying process, meaning the county shouldn’t expect election results any faster.
County spokesperson Laura Gelwicks said the Elections Department isn’t looking to this machine to increase the accuracy of its checks on signatures, because staff is already confident in the quality of its work.
“Voter fraud is largely a myth and the narrative that signature forgeries or false votes are driving elections results in Washington state is completely false,” she said.
The county is accepting proposals from vendors until June 12.
