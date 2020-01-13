After months of reviewing risks faced by communities throughout Skagit County from natural hazards including from volcanoes in the North Cascades and tsunamis from the Pacific Ocean, the county Department of Emergency Management has released a draft plan for keeping communities safe.
The draft 2020 Skagit County Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan is open for public comment by email or mail through Jan. 20.
Emergency Management leads the development of a local natural hazard mitigation plan in coordination with cities, towns and local districts including those for schools and fire responders.
The plan is updated every five years to meet the requirements of the Disaster Mitigation Act, and makes Skagit County communities eligible for certain types of mitigation and disaster response funding.
Bridgeview Consulting, LLC, helped draft the latest update, which was supported with a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The draft plan is available for review online as well as at libraries in Anacortes, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.
