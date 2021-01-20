Skagit County's phone service was intermittent for several hours Wednesday after being overloaded with calls from those seeking appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
County spokesperson Laura Han said service was fully restored about 2:30 p.m. after being intermittent since about 9 a.m.
Enough calls were able to get through during the morning and early afternoon hours that county Public Health was able to schedule appointments for vaccinations, which are set to begin Jan. 26.
"While frustrating, it’s not entirely unexpected," Han said in an email, adding vaccine resources throughout the state have seen high demand from the public.
Skagit County Public Health started making appointments Wednesday using its hotline, 360-416-1500, until a state-sponsored online scheduling program is functional.
Han said appointments are being made based on the number of vaccines the county knows it will have, and staff will not be overbooking.
