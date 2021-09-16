Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Skagit County has contracted with Telecare to operate a new 16-bed mental health care facility in Sedro-Woolley.
Telecare, which operates the county's existing mental health evaluation and treatment facility at the former Northern State Hospital, will continue to offer the same crisis mental health care when this new facility opens in early 2022.
While the project is mostly completed, pandemic-related issues with supply chains have delayed completion, likely until December, according to county Facilities Manager Ken Hansen said.
Once open, the Sedro-Woolley center will provide acute, short-term mental health care, offering stabilization and connections to longer-term treatment.
Hansen said construction started about a year ago, and total project costs are estimated now at about $8 million, which is less than what was budgeted.
Telecare was the only health care provider to submit a bid run the center in a timely manner, Hansen said at a public hearing Thursday, ahead of the vote by the Skagit County Board of Commissioners to accept the bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.