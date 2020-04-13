Skagit County property owners financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may request an extension on the April 30 property tax deadline, the county Treasurer's Office announced Friday.
Treasurer Jackie Brunson said the county will extend the deadline to July 31 for those who have suffered such things as a loss of job, business closure or illness.
She said applications for extensions will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Brunson said as of Monday morning 20 property owners have submitted applications, with most being business owners who have had to close.
She said maintaining the April 30 deadline for most property owners is crucial to keeping local taxing districts funded and effective during this crisis.
About 25% of the property tax revenue her office collects actually belongs to the county, she said. The rest is sent on to the state, or held on behalf of junior taxing districts, such as fire departments, schools and hospitals.
Brunson urged property owners who can afford to pay on time to do so, so this money can be passed on to essential government agencies.
"It's a balance," she said. "We still have (essential services) that need money."
A handful of larger counties, including King, Snohomish and Whatcom, have offered 30-day extensions to all property owners.
Applications for having the deadline extended are available on the county treasurer's website, skagitcounty.net/Departments/Treasurer. They are due April 30.
