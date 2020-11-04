Skagit County is receiving new rapid COVID-19 test kits, as a tool to rapidly screen patients for the virus.
Laura Han, county spokesperson, said the county expects to receive 5,000 of these antigen tests, and is planning to distribute them to local clinics.
County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said these tests show results in about 15 minutes, compared to several days for traditional PCR tests, which are the ones offered at the county's drive-thru testing site at Skagit Valley College.
"(These tests) will not replace PCR testing but will add an option for clinics to have access to a rapid test without the need for specialized equipment," said Polly Dubbel, communicable disease and environmental health manager with Skagit County Public Health.
Leibrand said these tests are paid for by the federal government, and distributed by the state.
While the county has received no guarantee of additional antigen test kits, Dubbel said the county should be able to request more once it has distributed its supply.
Because antigen test kits return results quickly, Leibrand said these tests could be used as a tool to screen people for the virus before allowing them access to certain facilities.
For instance, he said places such as dentist or doctor offices could require patients and staff get tested before entering the building, and they could be turned away if they test positive.
While not strictly as accurate as a PCR test, a positive result from an antigen test is an indicator that the individual has the virus and is contagious, Leibrand said.
Dubbel said the test is less reliable on patients who aren't showing symptoms. If someone without symptoms tests negative with this method but has been exposed to the virus, she said they should take a PCR test.
