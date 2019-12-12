MOUNT VERNON — With some of the largest issues in Skagit County being related to public heath, the county will add two experts to its Board of Health.
In a meeting Tuesday, the county Board of Commissioners unanimously approved expanding the board from three to five members, and is seeking volunteers to fill the seats.
Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said the responsibilities of her department are evolving to deal with issues such as homelessness and the opioid epidemic, and the board would benefit from having experts in the field participate in making policy.
"We really believe broader representation will help us with further solving these complex issues," she said.
She said the new members would serve three-year terms.
Since the formation of the Board of Health, the three seats have been filled by the county commissioners. The commissioners will continue to serve on the board alongside the two appointed members.
Applicants must have 10 years of experience in health care or public health, as well as two years of experience on the county's Population Health Trust, an advisory group made up of county staff and local health experts.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki spoke in favor of expanding the board, saying the board will benefit from having experts as the county continues to broaden its work on issues of health.
"I am wholeheartedly supportive of the expansion of the board," she said.
Though Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt voted for expanding the board, he said it already has access to experts in the field through the Population Health Trust, and he was skeptical that adding more members will make the board more efficient.
"I have no problem if we add a couple more people, but I just think the danger you get (is) usually the more people you have the less you get done," he said.
