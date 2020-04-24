Skagit County's drive-thru coronavirus testing site will be open to the general public starting Monday.
The county opened the site — in the parking lot of McIntyre Hall on the Skagit Valley College campus in Mount Vernon — on Tuesday to test health care workers and first responders.
Bronlea Mishler, spokesperson for the county's Unified Command, said the county will begin by testing those with minor COVID-19 symptoms. She encouraged people to schedule appointments at skagitcounty.net/coronavirus, though the site will accept drop-ins.
The testing center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, she said, with each test taking about two minutes. Results are expected to come in 24 to 72 hours after the test.
Testing will not immediately be available to everyone. The county is targeting those with symptoms first because they're more likely to test positive, she said.
Those with moderate or severe symptoms should reach out to their physicians, she said.
As the state begins to relax restrictions, Mishler said it will be crucial to know who is sick, and who needs to quarantine or isolate.
"The more we can test ... the better we're going to be at knowing how we're doing," she said.
Mishler said the site was initially expected to do about 100 tests per day. However, she said the county decided midway through the week to add a second testing lane, doubling the number of tests it can do.
Drivers should enter the parking lot from its east entrance — farthest from McIntyre Hall — and follow instructions from staff and volunteers, she said.
