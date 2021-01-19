Skagit County is set to start a $3.5 million improvement project on a stretch of Josh Wilson Road between Jensen Lane and Avon Allen Road.
This first of four projects to improve Josh Wilson Road will expand lanes to 12 feet and shoulders to 8 feet.
Project Manager Jennifer Swanson said this first project is going out to bid Thursday, and construction should start in early spring.
Swanson said the wider lanes will be better able to accommodate the large number of semi-trucks that use this route to the Port of Skagit, and the larger shoulders will allow agricultural equipment to travel without getting in the way of traffic.
She said the project has received about $2.3 million in state and federal grants.
Crews will also replace a culvert, which will close the road to traffic for about three weeks. Swanson said this closure is likely to occur in July.
