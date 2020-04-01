Skagit County won’t be postponing the April 30 property tax deadline, but Treasurer Jackie Brunson said her office will offer relief to those who need it.
In a March 24 update on the Treasurer’s Office website, Brunson wrote that the county would not be following the leads of larger counties — such as King, Snohomish and Whatcom — in pushing back the deadline 30 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since that update was posted, Brunson said in an interview that she’s heard from many residents who are frustrated Skagit County won’t do the same. However, she said maintaining this deadline is crucial to keeping government funded and effective during this crisis.
About 25% of the property tax revenue her office collects actually belongs to the county, she said. The rest is sent on to the state, or held on behalf of junior taxing districts, such as fire departments and hospitals.
“Frankly, most of the money we’re collecting is not ours,” she said.
If the property tax deadline was pushed back, the county and other districts would have to wait for money they’ve included as revenue in their budgets, she said.
Brunson said residents will be able to apply for relief if they can demonstrate they’ve been directly financially impacted by the pandemic.
While the details aren’t final yet, she said she plans to create a payment plan that would forgive any penalties.
“I want to be able to work with the taxpayer,” she said.
