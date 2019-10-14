Skagit County will have a new funding source for affordable housing in 2020 — state taxes.
At a meeting Monday, the county commissioners passed an ordinance to retain a portion of state sales tax revenue. The action doesn't increase taxes, but redirects funding to the county rather than the state.
House Bill 1406, passed by the state Legislature last session, allows city and county governments to recapture a portion of their state sales tax and invest it locally in affordable housing or rental assistance programs.
Kayla Schott-Bresler, assistant director of county Public Health, said this recaptured tax money can be used on any project that benefits households making less than 60 percent of the county’s median income.
According to Department of Revenue estimates, the county can expect to retain about $474,000 annually, based on 2017-18 sales tax revenue. However, the bill allows cities to retain half the tax revenue collected in their boundaries if they so choose.
Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt said the county should seek every dollar it can to support the construction of housing. Investment in housing can have wide-reaching effects on the local economy.
"When the workforce doesn't have housing, you're putting people out on the street under blue tarps," he said.
Dahlstedt said the county should prioritize funding projects that have investment from the cities in the form of reduced development fees.
Schott-Bresler said staff have prepared a recommendation for how to spend the money.
The county would borrow half of the 20-year revenue, bringing in about $3 million to get projects started. She said the county would award funds in a competitive process.
The money could go toward one of several planned projects, such as a 70-unit supportive housing project in Mount Vernon, a veteran's housing project in Burlington or affordable housing with child care in Anacortes, Schott-Bresler said.
She said the remaining half of the money, about $230,000 annually, would be used to fund operations and maintenance.
However, the county staff's plan on how to spend the money depends on county control over the entire pot of money. If the cities take their portion of the tax money, Schott-Bresler said the plan would have to be redone.
While the city councils have expressed interest in their half of the money, she said there are advantages to pooling funds.
Schott-Bresler said it would save in operational costs and would make it easier for developers to apply for the money.
