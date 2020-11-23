The Skagit County Board Commissioners considered a preliminary 2021 budget Monday that would draw heavily from county reserves.
Trisha Logue, county administrator and finance director, said the commissioners are being asked to commit $9.4 million from general fund reserves to balance the 2021 budget.
This would leave the fund with a projected $12.2 million in reserves at the end of 2021, which is about $1.6 million more than what is considered the best practice of having two months of expected spending on hand, she said.
The county has built up an unusually large reserve, and Logue said it can afford to spend from reserves.
"We had almost double what best practice is," she said.
Further, Logue said the county regularly budgets spending more reserves than it ends up needing. In 2019, for instance, she said it planned to use $5.3 million from this fund, but ended up needing $2.5 million instead.
The commissioners will meet for a public hearing on the budget at 11 a.m. Dec. 7, and a vote is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 15.
The budget Logue presented also includes a $95,000 contribution to Public Health to bring back an environmental health manager position.
She said the county had previously combined this position with the communicable disease manager. With the restoration of this position, Logue said the communicable disease manager will be able to devote more time to issues such as COVID-19 response.
A proposed 1% increase to county property taxes would fund the hiring of two new deputies in the Skagit County Sheriff's Office. At a combined $238,000, these new hires would join the team of deputies and embedded mental health professionals who respond to mental health crisis calls.
The county auditor requested $25,000 for new signature verification software, which Logue said would speed up the process of tabulating ballots.
Another $1.25 million would be committed for improvements to the Skagit County Courthouse to address structural deficiencies identified in a 2019 seismic study, she said.
About $1 million would go toward negotiated salary increases, with most employees getting a 2% raise, she said.
At the meeting, Commissioner Ron Wesen said the county has been able to weather the pandemic better than others, in part because it relies less on sales tax than other counties and more on stable funding sources such as property tax.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she's reluctant to support a budget that draws so significantly from reserves, but acknowledged spending is necessary during the pandemic.
"I'm thankful Skagit County has these reserves to tap into," she said.
With the uncertainty of the pandemic, a pending vaccine and the question of further federal aid, Janicki said the county needs to have a way of funding Public Health's COVID-19 response into 2021.
Public Health staff have been "working crazy, long, unforgiving schedules," she said.
"I want to make sure budget stress doesn't add to their woes," Janicki said.
Logue said there is about $1.4 million in one-time government aid in the 2021 budget, but that money has yet to be committed to a project. In the event the county needs to fund something such as vaccine distribution, that money is available.
Alternatively, she said the county could draw down further from its reserves.
