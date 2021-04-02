Skagit County nonprofits will begin distributing $8.9 million in assistance Monday for those struggling to pay their rents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarah Hinman, housing and community services manager with county Public Health, said the federal funding will be able to help about 2,000 households with rent, utilities and other housing costs.
In this iteration of the program, payments can cover up to 15 months of back rent at up to 150% of fair market rent, as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Hinman said the county is working with five nonprofits — Community Action of Skagit County, Catholic Community Services, Volunteers of America, Northwest Youth Services and the Housing Authority of Skagit County — to distribute the funds to eligible households.
Renters who earn less than 80% of the area median income — $3,267 per month for a family of four — and are behind on rent are eligible to receive assistance.
The money will be available through September 2022, or until all of it is spent.
Kathleen Morton, Community Action’s housing program manager, said the nonprofit has a wait list of 150 households seeking assistance.
Landlords are also able to apply for this funding on behalf of their tenants, though the tenants will still need to be found eligible, she said.
“With so little affordable housing in Skagit County, helping people stay stably housed is a priority,” Morton said in a news release. “Landlords are some of our strongest allies in homelessness prevention, and we’re happy to help these important businesses stay afloat.”
Morton said Community Action staff will work with households seeking help to see if they qualify for any other assistance programs.
About $2.2 million is dedicated to Catholic Community Services Farmworker Center to distribute to Latino and indigenous farmworkers and their households.
Mary Wahl, who supervises this rental assistance program for the farmworker center, said farmworkers struggle to earn enough for rent under normal conditions.
And with the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on the Latino community, she said this funding likely won’t meet the need for help.
Funding for this program came from the federal COVID-19 relief package passed in December. It was received by Skagit County and is being distributed by the five local nonprofits, Hinman said.
Community Action and other agencies had been using state funding to provide assistance in March.
Hinman said more funding is coming through the American Rescue Plan, but the amount is unknown.
