Skagit County is seeking the necessary permits to build a planned mental health stabilization campus in Sedro-Woolley.
County Facilities Director Ken Hansen said construction on the facility, which is set to be built on county-owned land along Highway 20 east of PeaceHealth United General Medical Center, is on track to begin this summer.
The city of Sedro-Woolley needs to issue several permits before the county can move forward with the 16-bed evaluation and treatment center, which will replace a closing facility at the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center.
Eron Berg, Sedro-Woolley's outgoing city supervisor and attorney, said staff recommend granting the permits, but with a handful of conditions.
Among the conditions the city is proposing is that the center be staffed to provide a proper level of care.
Berg said staff at the existing evaluation and treatment facility sometimes call 911 for assistance with patients it should be able to handle.
"We don't want (our EMTs) to be called out to hold a patient down for a blood draw," he said.
Hansen said the city is working with the county to speed up the permitting process, and has changed policy to allow permit processes to go on simultaneously.
"The city is acutely aware we have a behavioral health crisis," Berg said.
Evaluation and treatment centers are short-term care facilities for those with serious mental illness, and often accommodate those who have been involuntary committed. Staff work to stabilize patients and connect them with other services.
While the county will own the facility, it plans to contract with a provider to operate it, said Deputy County Administrator Kayla Schott-Bresler.
She said the state Legislature had allocated $6.6 million for the project, and the county will use a combination of other state and local funding to meet the estimated $10 million cost to build the facility.
A hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 13 at Sedro-Woolley City Hall for the city hearing examiner to take public comment on the project.
