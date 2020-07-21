Skagit County had 50 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, continuing the increase in the virus' spread.
Since Friday, cases have increased by double digits each day, with 21 reported Monday, the most recent day with available data.
Skagit County has documented 707 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Since the county was approved for Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan on June 5, 256 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Of those, 186 have been reported in July.
Hospitalizations have also continued to climb. Six more cases required hospitalization since Friday, making 70 since the beginning of the pandemic and 14 thus far in July.
Five hospitalizations were reported in all of June, according to county data.
Even with this jump, the county is managing to keep its hospitalization numbers well below the goal in Inslee's plan. As of Tuesday evening, 3.7% of county hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, while the plan sets the goal at under 10%.
The county saw its COVID-19 death total drop to 16 late last week, as part of a state effort to clean up its data.
County spokesperson Laura Gelwicks said the state Department of Health has been reviewing cases, and ended up reclassifying a death after determining that while the patient did have COVID-19 their death wasn't caused by the virus.
About 4% of COVID-19 deaths in the state have had to be revised in such a way, according to a report from the department released July 14.
However, a new death was reported in the county on Monday, bringing the total back to 17. The death is connected to a recent outbreak at Mira Vista Care Center in Mount Vernon, Gelwicks said.
