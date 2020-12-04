This story was updated Saturday afternoon.
The four new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday on the Skagit County Public Health website have not been confirmed as being COVID-19 related.
County spokesperson Laura Han said late Friday that the deaths from March, April and July were inadvertently put on the county website due to a clerical error by the state Department of Health.
She said the county death total will soon be revised to 27 — the number as of Wednesday.
The state Department of Health reviews each death attributed to COVID-19, and determines whether other factors contributed. Several county deaths have been removed from the total in the past, after it was determined the disease wasn’t the primary cause.
This week, Skagit County broke its daily record for new cases, with 52 reported Wednesday.
As of Friday, 2,162 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, and 143 cases have been severe enough to require hospitalization, according to county data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.