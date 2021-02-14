MOUNT VERNON — A couple has been displaced after an explosion and fire damaged their Mount Vernon home.
About 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the couple reportedly heard and felt an explosion in the garage of their home in the 4000 block of Apache Drive, according to a news release from the city of Mount Vernon.
The couple went to see what the explosion was and found the garage filled with smoke and fire, the news release states.
They were able to escape the home without injury.
Fire crews arrived and were able to contain the blaze to the garage, causing heavy damage to it, as well as to a vehicle parked inside of it, the release states.
Because of the challenges of Saturday's weather, more units were requested at the scene and to cover calls to Mount Vernon fire stations while Mount Vernon and Burlington units responded to the fire.
Skagit County fire districts 2, 3, and 9 also assisted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Skagit County Fire Marshal's Office, the release states.
The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.
