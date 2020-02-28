A couple who had been living on the reservation of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe pleaded guilty this week to charges related to selling heroin from their home.
Ryan Eric Fletcher, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday and Linnette Torres, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Torres is a member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.
On at least five occasions last summer, a person working with law enforcement was able to purchase heroin from Torres' residence on Elders Boulevard, a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle states.
A search warrant served in August at the residence and a storage unit rented by the couple led law enforcement officers to nearly 28 grams of heroin, weapons, ammunition, cash, pills and other drug paraphernalia.
“I am committed to working with our Tribal partners to combat the scourge of drug addiction in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran in the release.
Fletcher and Torres will be sentenced May 15.
