Court Report

The following are criminal cases heard recently in Skagit County Superior Court:
ASSAULT WITH SEXUAL MOTIVATION
A 26-year-old Whatcom County man was sentenced to two years, five months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree assault with the intent to commit a felony — which includes a sexual motivation enhancement — and one count of third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer for a May 2019 incident.
Jamin Clark Ewing pleaded guilty in January to assaulting a woman while she was in a Skagit Valley College campus restroom.
According to court documents, the woman was using the restroom when Ewing laid on the ground and asked her if she needed help. He then slid under the stall door so that he was in the stall with her and pulled out his genitals. He then attempted to force her to perform sex acts with him.
Ewing was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center. While he was being processed, he attempted to grope a female deputy, records show.
Upon his release, he will serve three years of community custody and be required to register as a sex offender.
PRISON RIOT
Five inmates at the Skagit County Community Justice Center have been charged with fourth-degree assault and participating in a prison riot after a Jan. 25 fight.
According to court records, Rolando Ignasio Reyes, Heriberto Mejia, Andrew Gavin Hill, Jorge Guillen-Sianez Jr. and Alan Ricardo Hernandez-Borjas surrounded and assaulted another inmate as he was being escorted from his cell by a corrections deputy.
As the deputy led the inmate out of the pod, one of the assailants is seen on video stepping in front of the deputy and striking the victim. The other four jumped in and proceeded to hit and kick the victim, documents state.
The deputy was uninjured, and footage appears to show none of the inmates attempting to strike him. The victim was taken to the medical unit for examination and treatment of his injuries.
The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office intends to seek exceptional sentences for each of the men because the assault is believed to have been committed in order for the men to obtain or maintain position in a gang.
Each is now being held on an additional $50,000 bail for their new charges.
