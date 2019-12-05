Court Report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
A 44-year-old man charged with one count of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a June collision that killed a woman has pleaded not guilty to a new charge.
Ronnie Lee Tom pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless endangerment because a 7-year-old child was in the vehicle when Tom allegedly failed to negotiate a turn while driving east on Highway 20 near Marblemount on June 3 and crashed into a tree.
The collision killed 33-year-old Kaylynne Flett.
The vehicular homicide charge also was enhanced to include two aggravating factors: that there was an occupant in the vehicle under the age of 16 and that the alleged crime had been committed shortly after being released from incarceration.
Tom also faces one charge of first-degree driving while license suspended or revoked.
RAPE OF A CHILD
n A 31-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape of a child and one count of first-degree child molestation.
Rocky Joel Connor was charged in August 2018 after a now 20-year-old reported several instances of sexual abuse by Connor that occurred over a number of years.
Both charges Connor pleaded guilty to are “strike” offenses. In Washington, three such convictions means a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Connor is set to be sentenced in January.
n A 34-year-old Mount Vernon-area man pleaded not guilty to charges related to the sexual assault of a teenager.
Brad Keith Cariker is charged with 10 counts, including six counts of third-degree rape of a child, related to incidents that reportedly occurred since September, according to court records.
Cariker was charged earlier this week, but his whereabouts were unknown. He turned himself in Wednesday to the Mount Vernon Police Department.
He is being held on $100,000 bail.
DRUG CHARGES
Two La Conner women have pleaded not guilty to charges they were selling drugs out of their vehicle.
According to court documents, Corinna Ruiz Lozano and Theressa Criselda Almaguer were contacted by law enforcement officers while sleeping in a vehicle Nov. 24 at Hillcrest Park in Mount Vernon.
Officers believed the women were selling drugs, and when contacted Almaguer allegedly showed officers paraphernalia associated with heroin and methamphetamine use, according to documents.
After serving a search warrant on the vehicle, police found about 250 grams of heroin and about 17 grams of methamphetamine, the documents state.
Both women are charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — both with enhancements because the alleged crimes occurred in a public park.
Both are being held on $100,000 bail.
