Court report

The following are criminal cases heard in Skagit County Superior Court:
RAPE OF A CHILD
n A 50-year-old Mount Vernon-area man was sentenced Thursday to five years, one month in prison for three counts related to the sexual abuse of a minor.
Darren E. Drake pleaded guilty June 13 to two counts of third-degree rape of a child and one count of first-degree incest. He was originally charged with 20 counts related to the yearslong abuse.
Upon his release, he will spend three years in community custody and be required to register as a sex offender.
n A 48-year-old man is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $250,000 bail after being charged with six counts of first-degree rape of a child.
Mark Troy Sherman is accused of raping two children on several occasions, including when Sherman and the children were living in Skagit County.
Because he was incarcerated at Airway Heights Correction Center on other charges, Sherman was charged in Skagit County in absentia on June 12.
He is set to be arraigned July 26.
