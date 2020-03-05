Court report

The following are criminal cases were heard this week in Skagit County Superior Court:
ATTEMPTED RAPE, ASSAULT
A 24-year-old Anacortes man was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted rape and second-degree assault with sexual motivation after he allegedly assaulted a woman after a date.
According to court documents, Peter Lewis Lervik met with a Hamilton-area woman he had met on a dating app on Feb. 28. The two went to dinner and to play pool, before the woman asked the man to take her back to her vehicle.
Lervik allegedly insisted on taking her to her home and walking her to the door, documents state. As the woman unlocked the door, Lervik allegedly grabbed her wrist and pushed inside, where he then pulled her onto a couch and began to choke her.
His bail is set at $50,000. Should he be released, he is not to use any social media channels to arrange meetings.
RAPE OF A CHILD
A 34-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty to eight counts related to ongoing sexual assault of a teenager.
Brad Keith Cariker pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree rape of a child, one count of viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexual activity and one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
According to court records, the alleged assaults had been occurring for several months when they were reported in December.
Cariker had originally been charged with two additional charges.
He is set to be sentenced May 7.
DRUG CHARGES
A 39-year-old Clear Lake man was sentenced to four years, two months in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Kevin Aker pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; one count of delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl; one count each of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver both methamphetamine and fentanyl; possession of stolen property; and possession of a stolen firearm.
Aker was arrested about a year ago after a weekslong investigation led by the Sedro-Woolley Police Department where officers were able to purchase drugs from him on several occasions.
During a search of his home, police recovered a loaded pistol sitting atop a pile of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. A stolen chain saw and stolen shotgun were also found.
On Aker’s property, police found a stolen Kubota tractor worth about $42,000.
Upon completion of his sentence, Aker will serve one year of community custody.
