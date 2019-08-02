Court report

The following are criminal cases heard in Skagit County Superior Court:
COMPETENCY
EVALUATION
A man accused of robbing a Mount Vernon bank in November will have a mental health evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
Ali Abdul Al-Buturky, 24, is charged with robbing the downtown U.S. Bank location.
His attorney requested the evaluation based on his recent inability to communicate with Al-Buturky, who has been so volatile that jail staff have requested to not remove him from his cell, even to appear in court.
Al-Buturky’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15.
DRUG CHARGES
A 31-year-old Burlington man was sentenced to one year, one day in prison after pleading guilty to three drug-related charges dating to 2015.
Francisco Zuniga-Flores first pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in April 2016.
However, in 2018, the state Court of Appeals overturned the convictions and remanded the case back to Skagit County based on what it determined to be ineffective counsel.
At the time of Zuniga-Flores’ plea, his lawyer informed him that as a lawful permanent resident pleading guilty would likely get him deported.
That, however, was an error, the Court of Appeals found. Instead of telling Zuniga-Flores deportation was “likely,” his attorney should have told him deportation was “virtually certain,” the court said.
Had he been informed of such, Zuniga-Flores likely would have risked going to trial and receiving a longer sentence than pleading guilty, the appeals court determined.
While he was originally sentenced to one year and one day in custody, Zuniga-Flores has spent the past four years in jail, prison or federal immigration detention, his current lawyer said.
Before pleading guilty on Thursday, his defense team had consulted an immigration attorney.
DUI, DRUGS
A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of driving under the influence — his third such conviction in less than 10 years — and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jacob Charles Harris, who previously appeared on the Discovery Channel show “Deadliest Catch,” was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with felony driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, maintaining a vehicle or premise for drug trafficking, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.
Upon completion of his sentence, he will serve one year of community custody.
BURGLARY
A 33-year-old Anacortes man was sentenced to four years, six months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree burglary and one count of violating a protection order.
Billy Ray Nestle pleaded guilty to the charges in June, stating he twice contacted his ex-girlfriend despite a court order not to. He had been previously convicted of similar crimes, court records show.
Upon his release, Nestle will serve one year of community custody.
DRUGS
A 44-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced to two years, two months in prison after being found guilty on one charge and pleading guilty to others.
A jury found Jose Erminio DeLeon guilty July 2 of one count of possession of a controlled substance.
On July 19, he pleaded guilty to four additional charges, including two counts of driving under the influence, second-degree possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
