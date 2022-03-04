Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:

ASSAULT

A 58-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged attempt to stab a man with a pitchfork.

Police believe Charles Duane Dralle got into an argument with a man who was renting him a room, chasing the man with a pitchfork at his home on Jan. 27.

In a separate incident on Feb. 24, police responded to a call from a man saying Dralle was stealing his antique truck. While responding, a Sedro-Woolley police officer saw a fire near Bassett Road.

Dralle was picked up by law enforcement nearby, and admitted to starting a fire, but not to attempting to steal the truck.

He faces charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and reckless burning, according to court documents.

His bail was set at $5,000.

ASSAULT

Paul Mark Villalon pleaded guilty to assault and harassment related to an attack on a hospitalized woman.

Court documents state that on Dec. 20, Villalon, 41, choked a woman he was dating after becoming angry from seeing an old photograph of her with other men.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault domestic violence and one count of threats to kill.

ASSAULT

A 32-year-old Florida woman pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, after she drunkenly choked a 5-year-old child.

Police documents state that on May 1 Alycia Odell Atakturk was laying down on a couch at a birthday party in Anacortes after drinking heavily. Two children were with her watching a movie.

Based on an interview with the victim, police say Atakturk was leaning on and choking her, leaving large scratches and abrasions on the child’s neck.

The victim’s mother asked Atakturk what happened, but Atakturk said she was too intoxicated to understand, according to documents.

Atakturk was sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.