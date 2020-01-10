The following are criminal cases heard recently in Skagit County Superior Court:
SEXUAL ASSAULT
A 31-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years, six months in prison after pleading guilty to two charges relating to the sexual assault of minors.
Rocky Joel Connor pleaded guilty in December to one count of second-degree rape of a child and one count of first-degree child molestation.
He was charged in August 2018 after two people reported several instances of sexual abuse by Connor that occurred over a number of years.
Both charges Connor pleaded guilty to are “strike” offenses. In Washington, three such convictions means a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Upon his release, he will serve a lifetime of supervision and be required to register as a sex offender.
A 52-year-old Utah man was charged with six charges related to the sexual assault of minors.
Randy Kerby Smithee is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail for charges that include first- and second-degree child molestation.
According to court documents, Smithee is accused of repeatedly assaulting three children for at least the past 15 years.
Some of those incidents allegedly occurred when Smithee was living in Anacortes and some after he moved to Utah.
An investigation into Smithee was started after one of his alleged victims reported the incidents in 2018.
He was charged Tuesday while in Utah, at which point a $500,000 extradition warrant for his arrest was issued.
Upon learning of the charges, Smithee drove to Skagit County and turned himself in, his attorney Lowell Ashbach said.
Should Smithee be released on bail, he is to have no contact with minors without the supervision of someone aware of the charges against him.
He is set to be arraigned next week.
