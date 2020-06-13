Court report

The following are criminal cases were heard this week in Skagit County Superior Court:
DRUG ISSUES
A 42-year-old Skagit County man was arrested Wednesday after a Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit investigation revealed he allegedly has been selling drugs, including fentanyl, in Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Jeffrey Dean Peters Jr. was charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of maintaining a vehicle or premises for drug trafficking, and one count of escape from community custody.
On Aug. 22, a Bellingham police officer stopped Peters in a parking lot and took him into custody based on warrants, court documents state. A search of his vehicle resulted in officers locating a bag they believed to contain drugs.
In September, November and December, detectives spoke with multiple people from both Skagit and Whatcom counties who reported Peters had attempted to sell them drugs, documents state.
He was arrested by a state Department of Corrections officer Dec. 12 on an outstanding warrant, documents state. That officer then allegedly located nearly 150 grams of methamphetamine and additional grams of heroin, the documents state.
He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail and released on bail.
In early March, a woman called the Burlington Police Department and reported that Peters had threatened her and her family if she did not assist him in picking up drugs from Seattle, documents state.
On March 22, he was again arrested in Whatcom County, when a State Patrol trooper pulled him over and later found about 244 grams of methamphetamine, about 158 grams of heroin, about 113 grams of marijuana and 28 pills, documents state.
Similar pills have been appearing in Whatcom and Skagit counties and are suspected to be counterfeit Percocet pills that actually contain fentanyl — a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
He was again booked into the Whatcom County Jail and later released on $25,000 bail, documents state.
After his release, Skagit County drug task force detectives again learned from sources that Peters was allegedly continuing to sell drugs out of a home in Lyman.
Peters was allegedly purchasing between two and four pounds of both heroin and methamphetamine, the documents state.
In May, detectives were allegedly twice able to facilitate purchases of drugs from Peters, documents state.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday, court records show. He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $150,000 bail.
Skagit County prosecutor Trisha Johnson has filed notice that she intends to seek an exceptional sentence based in part on Peters’ recent recidivism and the high number of times he has been charged with similar offenses.
DRUG ISSUES
A 29-year-old Burlington man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by law enforcement agencies in two counties that lasted more than a year.
Josue Nunez-Bernal is charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
Skagit County law enforcement began receiving information about Nunez-Bernal’s alleged drug sales in 2016, documents state.
In February 2019, the Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force was allegedly able to facilitate at least two purchases from Nunez-Bernal’s Burlington residence, the documents state.
The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit began its investigation later that year, documents state.
This month, detectives were allegedly able to facilitate additional purchases from Nunez-Bernal, records show.
On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at his home, documents state. Nunez-Bernal was not there, but a search revealed about 60 grams of heroin and about 42 grams of crack cocaine, documents state.
He was arrested later that day at a home in the 1500 block of North LaVenture Road in Mount Vernon.
Nunez-Bernal is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail.
ASSAULT
A 29-year-old Skagit County man was arrested Thursday after several reported incidents of domestic violence.
Jose Manuel Vivanco-Becerra is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; two counts of harassment, threats to kill; one count of unlawful imprisonment; one count of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence; and one count of stalking while armed with a deadly weapon.
According to court documents, Vivanco-Becerra allegedly assaulted his estranged wife at her home on May 17.
Vivanco-Becerra allegedly drove to the woman’s home and asked her to come see something in his vehicle. The woman complied, and, after she opened the passenger door, Vivanco-Becerra allegedly grabbed her by her hair and partially pulled her into the vehicle before driving away.
The woman was able to pull herself into the vehicle and close the door, but was then allegedly punched in the face and stomach, documents state.
Vivanco-Becerra then drove her to a secluded area near Farm to Market Road where the pair stayed for about an hour, documents state. During that time, Vivanco-Becerra reportedly threatened to kill them both, leaving their children orphans.
When contacted by deputies, the woman reported it was not the first time Vivanco-Becerra had threatened her in recent weeks.
She told deputies she did not report the incidents out of fear Vivanco-Becerra would carry out his threats.
Additionally, she reported he had been stalking her and showing up to previously scheduled appointments of hers, documents state.
Deputies, as well as officers from the Burlington and Sedro-Woolley police departments were unable to contact Vivanco-Becerra at any of his known addresses or by calling any of his known phone numbers, documents state, so a warrant was issued for his arrest May 19.
His preliminary bail is $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.