Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD
A 47-year-old Concrete man pleaded not guilty to six counts related to the sexual abuse of a minor.
Antonio Hernandez-Cruz pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree rape with forcible compulsion of a child under the age of 15, two counts of second-degree rape of a child and two counts of second-degree child molestation for incidents that allegedly occurred at the home of the child on Sept. 15.
According to court documents, the victim was in her home when Hernandez-Cruz came over to help her father.
Hernandez-Cruz allegedly greeted the girl with a hug, then went outside. He returned shortly and assaulted the girl, documents state. He then went outside again for a few moments before coming back inside and assaulting her again, documents state.
Judge Laura Riquelme lowered Hernandez-Cruz’s bail Thursday from $125,000 to $50,000 and ordered that should he be released, he is to have no contact with minors under the age of 16 except for his own children, whom he is allowed to have contact with only with another adult present.
HARASSMENT
A 32-year-old Concrete man pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing a stolen firearm.
Scott Elis Fritts has been in custody at the Skagit County Community Justice Center since July, when he was charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting a Hamilton man in the chest.
During the investigation into that incident, investigators discovered a gun at Fritts’ home that had been reported stolen.
Fritts is being held on $500,000 bail.
