Court report

The following are criminal cases heard in Skagit County Superior Court:
VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER
A 25-year-old Burlington man was sentenced to three years, seven months in prison after pleading guilty to six charges.
Richard Uvalle pleaded guilty to two counts of violation of a protection order, and one count each of fourth-degree assault, second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Uvalle was arrested Nov. 10 after stalking his former girlfriend and showing up at her workplace several times despite a court order telling him not to do so.
A controlled substance charge was dropped as a result of his plea.
Upon his release, Uvalle will serve one year of community custody.
IDENTITY THEFT
A 39-year-old Swinomish Indian Tribal Community man was charged with 14 counts related to allegedly using someone else’s bank card to make more than $1,000 in purchases.
Jesse Lee Wolf-John is charged with 11 counts of first-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, and one count of second-degree theft from a vulnerable adult for allegedly using the bank cards of a neighbor.
According to probable cause documents filed in Skagit County Superior Court, the victim called police after realizing fraudulent charges had been made on her bank card.
A second card sent to the woman after she called to cancel the first card also had unauthorized purchases on it, documents state.
Overall, documents state, Wolf-John is accused of stealing about $1,400 from the victim, although investigators suspect the number could be as high as about $5,000.
Wolf-John is set to be arraigned Aug. 2.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.