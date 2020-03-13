Court report

The following are criminal cases were heard this week in Skagit County Superior Court:
DRUG CHARGES
A Bakersfield, California, couple accused of selling large quantities of drugs in Skagit County have pleaded not guilty.
Ramon Javier Rosas-Dominguez and MA Guadalupe Godinez-Barajas — who responded in court to the name Maria Barajas-Vasquez — were arrested Feb. 27 after allegedly selling several pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover detective.
According to court documents, Rosas-Dominguez made monthly trips to Skagit County to sell methamphetamine and cocaine.
Law enforcement officers were able to facilitate the purchase of drugs from him on several occasions, each time with Godinez-Barajas in the vehicle.
Search warrants served on two residences rented to the couple in Skagit County turned up about six pounds of methamphetamine, and multiple forms of identification in multiple names for each of them.
Godinez-Barajas pleaded not guilty to five charges, including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Judge Brian Stiles lowered her bail to $150,000.
Rosas-Dominguez pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including five counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Stiles lowered his bail to $250,000.
CHILD MOLESTATION
A 33-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to one count of child molestation after he allegedly groped a girl Feb. 23 at a local church.
According to court records, Todd Lawrence Henderson promised candy to a 9-year-old girl at his church, but said she had to hug him first. During the hug, he allegedly grabbed her buttocks.
The girl slapped his hands away and told her mother, documents state.
Henderson allegedly told police that he had grabbed the girl’s buttocks, and he admitted to viewing child pornography.
He was released after posting $50,000 bail. He is to have no contact with those under the age of 16 without the supervision of an adult aware of the pending charges.
RAPE
A 26-year-old Mount Vernon man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in February.
Kyle Richard Shankland is charged with one count of second-degree rape of a physically helpless victim, one count of attempted indecent liberties with a physically helpless victim and two counts of voyeurism after he allegedly assaulted the women after a night of drinking.
According to court documents, Shankland and the two women were at his Mount Vernon apartment the evening of Feb. 15 when one of the women passed out after drinking. Shankland and the woman’s friend moved her to a bedroom, where the friend later also went to sleep.
According to court documents, the second woman was awakened by what she determined to be Shankland having intercourse with her friend, but knew her friend had not woken up to be able to give consent.
The woman, who was scared because Shankland had previously mentioned he had weapons in the house, pretended to be asleep, documents state. She then felt his hand on her body, and heard what she determined to be a cellphone being used to take photos of both women.
A search of Shankland’s phone allegedly corroborated the woman’s suspicions.
Shankland was released on $25,000 bail. His arraignment is set for next week.
ESCAPE
A 45-year-old Nespelem man being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center while awaiting trial on charges related to vehicular homicide is being charged with two counts related to his alleged escape attempt from the jail.
Ronnie Lee Tom is accused of causing a June collision that killed a 33-year-old woman, whose 7-year-old child was in the car.
He was charged on March 9 with one count of first-degree criminal impersonation and one count of second-degree attempted escape of a detention facility after he allegedly claimed to be another man in custody, who was set to be released.
According to court documents, when a jail deputy called the name of the inmate who was set to be released, Tom answered and claimed to be the man. The deputy checked Tom’s wrist band and noticed he was not the man set to be released.
Tom is being held on $500,000 bail in relation to the vehicular homicide charges.
ROBBERY
Judge Brian Stiles maintained the $100,000 bail for a 37-year-old Anacortes woman charged with first-degree robbery.
Ha Ngoc Le and co-defendant Leif Farrell Rankin, 41, are accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint after picking her up Feb. 1 from the Swinomish Casino & Lodge.
According to court documents, a friend of the victim had arranged a ride for her from the casino. The victim apparently did not know Le and Rankin when she got in the car with them, the records state.
After driving a short distance, Rankin allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and threatened to shoot her unless she gave up her purse. Le allegedly took the purse, and the woman escaped the vehicle.
Le pleaded not guilty in February. She is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail.
Rankin also pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in February. He is being held on $200,000 bail.
