Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
FELONY DUI
A 54-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced to three years, seven months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of felony DUI.
Daniel Lee Eagle Jr. was arrested May 25 after he was found asleep in his vehicle at Skagit Speedway after having previously struck a vehicle and fleeing the scene.
According to court documents, Eagle struck a vehicle at the intersection of Old Highway 99 and Bow Hill Road about 3:45 p.m. that afternoon.
Eagle continued to drive, and stopped a short distance later, before accelerating across a lawn, documents state.
Upon his release, Eagle will serve a year of community custody.
A 37-year-old Concrete man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty Oct. 24 to felony DUI.
Duncan Tyler Vance was arrested June 9, 2018 after a Skagit County sheriff’s deputy saw him driving about 10 p.m. on Concrete Sauk Valley Road with no taillights on and then swerve in and out of the lane.
The deputy stopped Vance and while talking to him observed a 12-pack of beer between the front seats, court documents state.
Two 13-year-olds were in the car at the time, documents state.
Upon his release, Vance will serve a year of community custody.
THEFT
A 35-year-old Arlington man was sentenced to 22 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Matthew Jon Wallace was charged in January after video surveillance showed him attempting to use a credit card belonging to an Anacortes woman who had her purse stolen from her vehicle.
Wallace has at least 22 prior convictions within the state since 2000, although Skagit County prosecutor Ed Norton said there may be more.
Wallace will serve his sentence concurrent with a seven-year, six-month sentence for crimes committed in Snohomish County.
