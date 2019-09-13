Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
CHILD RAPE
A 42-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of third-degree child rape.
Javier Orozco Garfias had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl for about a decade, beginning when she was 8 years old, court records show.
Before pleading guilty, he was facing four counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of third-degree child rape and one count of second-degree child rape.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.
GUN, DRUG OFFENSES
A 27-year-old transient man was sentenced to six years, six months in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to guns and drugs.
Sergio Gregorio Sanchez pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of violating community custody.
According to court documents, Sanchez was under supervision by the state Department of Corrections in March 2018 after serving a prison sentence when he stopped complying with his court-ordered community supervision.
In July of that year, law enforcement learned Sanchez was allegedly selling drugs out of a motel in Burlington.
When officers attempted to serve a search warrant on his motel room, Sanchez fled in a vehicle, documents state. He then fled on foot, and officers had to use a stun gun to apprehend him.
While he was fleeing on foot, officers spotted Sanchez allegedly grabbing something from his waistband and throwing it into the bushes.
That was later determined to be a firearm that had been reported stolen.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.