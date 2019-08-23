Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
A 34-year-old Bow-area woman was sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree custodial interference and violation of a protection order.
In January, Connie Marie Queen and her estranged husband agreed that Queen would be able to take the couple’s two children for the day.
Queen took the children and fled to California and Mexico, and their whereabouts were unknown for at least a week.
Eventually, officers with the California Highway Patrol caught up with Queen and her children, the older of whom told officers that, as time went on, his mother began to be paranoid and untrusting of him, claiming he had killed “her mother, sister and Kurt Cobain,” court documents state.
Queen also believed her son was poisoning her, the boy told authorities, and had tied him up.
In April, despite a court order for her to have no contact with the children, Queen broke into her estranged husband’s home while at least one of the children was there, records show.
Queen will also serve time in an inpatient treatment center.
MOLESTATION
A 20-year-old Anacortes man pleaded guilty to several sex offenses.
Travis-Lee Switalski Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, one count of third-degree rape, and two counts of second-degree child molestation.
Switalski’s charges date back to at least 2016 when he exchanged explicit photos with a girl.
Switalski is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
CHILD RAPE
A 29-year-old Anacortes man pleaded guilty to three child-related sex offenses.
Nikkolaus Gosney-Chard pleaded to two counts of first-degree rape of a child and one count of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Gosney-Chard is scheduled to be sentenced in October.
RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY
A 25-year-old Prairie man was sentenced to five years, eight months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of residential burglary and one count of tampering with a witness.
In October 2018, Zachary Christian Alexander Schend broke into homes throughout Skagit County.
He was arrested Oct. 16 at Island Hospital in Anacortes where he had been taken to treat a wound he had sustained while allegedly breaking the window of a home in the 10000 block of Avon Allen Road, court documents state.
The woman who reportedly drove Schend to the hospital later told deputies that between Oct. 12-16, she drove Schend to multiple residences, and in three instances he broke in and committed burglaries, documents state.
While in jail on those charges, Schend allegedly called the woman, berated her and threatened her mother, documents state.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.