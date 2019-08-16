Court report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT
A 34-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.
Levi Tucker Smith was charged in June after a woman claimed that Smith, who had been invited to her home by someone else living at the house, trapped her in her bedroom, took her phone and inappropriately touched her, court records state.
Through tears, the woman spoke Thursday about the impact the incident had on her.
Upon his release, Smith will serve one year of community custody.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
A 25-year-old Concrete man was sentenced to three years, six months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of escape from community custody and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
In January, Michael Burton Boyd failed to check in with a state Department of Corrections officer, who then issued a warrant for his arrest. In March, the officer learned that Boyd was in the Concrete area and that he had been spotted around town with a weapon, court documents state.
Because he had previously been convicted of a felony, Boyd was prohibited from having a firearm.
With assistance from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections officers attempted to contact and arrest Boyd on March 29 at a home in the Cedar Grove area, and after Boyd attempted to flee were able to take him into custody.
A search of a vehicle he was known to drive discovered a homemade shotgun in his possession.
ARSON
A 43-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to one count of attempted first-degree arson and one count of fourth-degree assault.
Benjamin Frank Gonzales pleaded guilty to attempting to start a fire from the roof of a Mount Vernon home in January. The assault charge is in relation to a 2018 domestic violence incident.
Upon his release, Gonzales will serve one year of community custody.
