The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ROBBERY
A 25-year-old Everett man has been sentenced to five years, six months in prison after pleading guilty to robbing a downtown Mount Vernon bank last year.
Ali Abdul Al-Buturky pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree theft for the Nov. 28, 2018 robbery of the U.S. Bank branch. According to court documents, Al-Buturky handed a note to a teller demanding money, and told the teller he was armed and dangerous.
The plea came the same day Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles signed an order determining Al-Buturky competent to stand trial.
Upon his release, Al-Buturky will spend 18 months in community custody.
CHILD MOLESTATION
A 66-year-old Bow man was sentenced to five years in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree child molestation.
Peek pleaded guilty Nov. 1 to intending to have sexual contact with two girls, both of whom were under the age of 12 at the time of the incidents, which date to between 2002 and 2007.
While Peek pleaded to the attempted child molestation charges, prosecutor Branden Platter said he had no doubt Peek had molested the girls. The lesser charge was the result of Peek taking a plea.
One of the two victims spoke in court, saying Peek had “stolen her innocence.”
Upon his release, Peek will be required to register as a sex offender, and is to have no contact with either of the victims. He will be supervised for life.
DELIVERY OF FENTANYL
A 27-year-old Whatcom County woman was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of delivery of counterfeit substances, one count of possession with intent to distribute counterfeit substances and one count of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for drug trafficking.
Judge Brian Stiles ordered Aryn Sherman be held on $100,000 bail.
Over the past year, law enforcement in Skagit County have been able to purchase drugs at least three times, including once in January, once in February and once in November.
Sherman is alleged to have been selling counterfeit Percocet pills that actually contained fentanyl — a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims to be 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
Upon her arrest, Sherman allegedly told officers she had 50 such pills in her purse.
She is set to be arraigned on Dec. 6.
