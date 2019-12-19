Court Report

The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE
A 29-year-old Anacortes woman pleaded not guilty to six charges related to a November high-speed pursuit through Skagit County.
Kesha Lynn Caywood is charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with an endangering other people enhancement, attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
According to court documents, Caywood was driving south on Highway 20 north of Gibralter Road near Anacortes when she allegedly passed an unmarked State Patrol vehicle without using her turn signal.
The trooper attempted to stop Caywood, but she continued to drive, the report states, and entered the Howards Corner roundabout going the wrong direction before making a U-turn onto northbound Highway 20. As she did so, she began driving in both the lane and on the shoulder, pushing at least five cars out of her way.
Caywood allegedly began to make her way through traffic at speeds of up to 85 mph in a 55-mph zone and running a red light.
She allegedly began to drive erratically, weaving in and out of traffic, the report states.
Eventually, the male passenger jumped out of the vehicle, which was traveling 40 mph, the report states.
Caywood allegedly dragged him before the man was able to get himself free of the vehicle. He later told troopers he felt that jumping from the moving vehicle was his only option, and if he did not, he would probably die in a crash caused by Caywood's driving.
Caywood allegedly continued to evade troopers, striking other vehicles as she did so. At one point, Caywood allegedly attempted to run head-on into a trooper, the documents state.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed, and first-responders on the scene allegedly had to administer Naloxone — a drug used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses — on her.
She is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail.
RAPE OF A CHILD
A 44-year-old Mount Vernon man was sentenced to three years, four months in prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a minor.
Jason Anthony Nichols pleaded guilty in November to one count of third-degree rape and two other charges against the same victim for crimes that occurred over a five-month period in 2017 and 2018, documents show.
He was originally charged with 10 offenses in the case.
Upon his release from prison, Nichols will serve between 19 months and three years of community custody.
BURGLARY
A 23-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was sentenced to six years, three months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree burglary.
Terveyon Terrel Curtis pleaded guilty to breaking into a marijuana growing facility in the 24000 block of Benham Road in Mount Vernon in 2017.
Curtis and three other men crashed a vehicle into a storage shed on the property, stealing about nine pounds of marijuana valued at more than $14,000 and 155 pre-rolled joints valued at nearly $500.
There was more than $20,000 in damage.
Curtis was transported to Skagit County after serving a prison sentence for a burglary of a Snohomish County marijuana business that occurred the same night, records show.
According to court documents, Curtis was mailing the stolen marijuana across the country.
