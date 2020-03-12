MOUNT VERNON — When it comes to COVID-19, Skagit County Superior Court judges are having to weigh the balance between justice and public health.
In an effort to slow the spread of the disease, Skagit County Superior Court is suspending some of its operations, including postponing trials, asking lawyers to only seek hearings on matters that cannot wait and telling those who are showing signs of illness to avoid courtrooms and court offices.
"We're not going to be able to stop," presiding Skagit County Superior Court Judge Dave Svaren said. "What we can do is reduce the population."
As a result, all 12-person jury trials are suspended for at least two weeks, according to an administrative order signed Thursday by Svaren.
"This is all coming up so quickly, it's difficult," Svaren said.
The suspended calendar includes the trial of a 38-year-old Marysville man who has been awaiting trial since charges were filed in 2015. That man's trial was supposed to begin this week, but in light of the state, county and city of Mount Vernon declaring states of emergency because of COVID-19, Svaren dismissed the more than 100 potential jurors.
"I couldn't put 14 people in a jury room for a week and a half not knowing what the future held," he said. "Right now, with the way things are, I don't want to continue."
While that man is out of custody awaiting trial, there are many others being held at the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
"We can't avoid hearing their cases," Svaren said. "They have a lot of rights."
While the court and jail are equipped to conduct hearings by video, and do so with certain cases, Svaren said the process is slow and cumbersome — especially considering the number the judges need to see per day.
"Attorneys and pro-se litigants should use their best judgment in deciding whether a matter is emergent taking into consideration the current public health emergency," the order states.
Six-person jury trials, which are often cases of civil commitments and need to be done in a certain time frame, are continuing, though that may change, Svaren said in the order.
