Small businesses and workers in Skagit County took a devastating hit this week following a statewide shutdown of in-person dining at restaurants and bars, and a closure of businesses such as hair salons and gyms.
Gov. Jay Inslee's executive order was intended to limit in-person contact to slow the spike in cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coroanvirus. The shutdown will be in place through March 31 and may be extended.
On Monday, Ristretto Coffee Lounge & Wine Bar in Mount Vernon was getting ready to start food delivery and take-out services — allowed during the shutdown — with an expanded menu.
On Tuesday, owners Sean and Colleen O'Leary made the decision to temporarily close. The shop employed eight.
Sean O'Leary said he was convinced temporary closure was the right thing to do to protect the health of employees and patrons after watching a video made in Italy urging viewers to act now to slow the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's gone from 900 to 9,000 cases (in Italy)," he said. "No one knows how contagious it is."
With sales significantly down Monday and Tuesday, it wasn't feasible to stay open, O'Leary said. But he intends to re-open the coffee shop in the future.
"Everyone needs to go home, hunker down and be safe and take care of your neighbor," he said.
Other businesses are trying to make it work with take-out and delivery, though many have significantly cut their staffs.
Mike Cavanaugh, owner of Skagit River Brewery in Mount Vernon, said he reduced his staff from 30 to about five this week.
"I've encouraged them to apply for unemployment benefits, and we've tried to get their paychecks and tips as much as we can in their hands, and they have one more paycheck," he said.
Cavanaugh said he is deciding to stay positive and taking it one day at a time.
"Everything is going to be fine eventually, and we want to still be here, and still have employees, and still serve the community when it does," he said.
Shambala Bakery in Mount Vernon is also starting take-out and delivery, after the gluten-free bakery lost its main revenue stream — Seattle farmers markets, which were suspended last week amid the COVID-19 spread.
Nancy Chase, the bakery's owner, said the challenge is getting the word out to the community about the new offerings. And time is running out.
"If we don't get business to pay for employees, we will close," she said. "That's really the crossroads for anyone — if they can't afford wages. ... If these next four days aren't successful, we'll pull the plug."
In Anacortes, Clark Taylor was laid off Monday from Village Pizza, where he worked as a delivery driver.
Taylor said he is hoping the state's unemployment benefits for workers affected by COVID-19, combined with income from his wife's job at Starbucks, will be enough to support his family, including his 8-month-old daughter.
"I wouldn't let us be without a home," he said. "It's something that keeps me up — how are we going to figure it out."
Taylor said he would get another job if needed, but worried about endangering himself or his family by working a service-related job where daily interactions with people are required.
"The only jobs you'll be able to get are high-risk jobs," he said. "That's weird that's the option."
Under Inslee's executive order Monday, retail stores were allowed to continue operation, as long as they enforced social distancing of at least six feet to avoid spreading or catching the cornonavirus.
Brandy Bowen, co-owner of Anacortes' Watermark Book Co., said the bookstore had started a social distancing plan about a week ago.
"It's uncharted territory," Bowen said. "It's a matter of trying to explain to everyone the safety of it, most everyone gets it. It's a learning experience for everyone."
She said the bookstore intends to stay open, and has started book delivery service.
"We still need to pay our bills and pay for our employees, and they have bills," she said. "So we have to stay open."
Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) CEO John Sternlicht said he suspects more businesses will close on their own, or be ordered to if the government takes more extreme measures — such as an order to shelter in place, which was done in the San Francisco area — to slow the infection rate.
Work is underway to help small businesses weather the storm.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Washington businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
Sternlicht said he discussed other ways to financially help businesses in a Tuesday morning phone call with the state's U.S. senators and the SBA.
"There are many people who are on the knife's edge, who have more loans than they can handle," he said. "So emergency grant funding, deferral of loan payments, lease payments or utility bills would probably be even more helpful."
Sternlicht said government and private industry will need to work together to come up with creative solutions during the crisis.
"We don't have any panacea for this, so I think we need to try what we are able to try," he said.
EDASC offers no-cost support to businesses in Skagit County, and can be reached at 360-336-6114. For help with applying for small business loans, contact Small Business Development Center adviser Cindy Brooks at 360-899-9369.
