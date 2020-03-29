A limited number of COVID-19 test kits and a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been factors in limiting testing for the novel coronavirus.
Howard Leibrand, public health officer for Skagit County, said in an interview Saturday that new testing technologies and procedures show promise for expanding testing, including in Skagit County.
Illinois company Abbott Laboratories has developed a test that can deliver positive results in five minutes. The test received emergency approval Friday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and will be available for use in health care settings as early as this week, according to a company news release.
“(The test) is going to be game changing, because it’s so much cheaper and faster because you don’t have to ship it (to a lab),” Leibrand said.
Another development is a self-administered swab test, which is able to detect COVID-19 in 90% of positive patients, the same percentage as in clinician-administered tests, according to a news release last week from UnitedHealth Group, which led the study.
The current testing requires health care workers to collect samples from deep inside a patient’s nasal cavity, which can be uncomfortable for patients and requires PPE, according to the news release.
Leibrand said a shortage of PPE — such as face shields needed to protect health care workers from patients’ coughs or sneezes — limit the ability to test this way.
He said the self-administered test — where a patient swabs the front or mid part of their nose under supervision — is a less risky procedure for health care workers.
The FDA has updated its guidance to allow the self-administered swab tests.
As of Sunday morning, 99 Skagit County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine required hospitalized, and three have died.
Hospitals throughout the county have been preparing for an influx of patients, as cases in the U.S. are doubling every three days.
Leibrand said the county’s three hospitals are able to test several hundred residents a day. He said it’s difficult to say how the new testing developments will affect testing capacity.
“The supply chains for both PPE and test kits, everything is so fluid right now,” he said. “It’s hard to say how many we could actually test.”
Due to the limited ability to test, those in high-risk categories — such as those 65 and older, those with underlying conditions, health care workers and first responders — have been prioritized for testing.
Leibrand said he would like to see testing available to other front-line jobs, such as grocery store workers, and to anyone with symptoms.
“Whatever happens to make it easier to test — availability of tests, better protective equipment, better procedures, once we are able to meet need — we will expand the testing criteria,” he said. “I definitely think we need to test more people. It changes people’s behavior more when they absolutely know they’re positive.”
He said he is cautious about “opening the flood gates” for people to get tested, but expects to see the benefits of new procedures and technology in the next week or two.
“That doesn’t give anyone license to stop worrying about COVID,” Leibrand said. “Everybody still needs to stay home.”
Skagit County is producing a video series called Conversations COVID-19. Leibrand said an upcoming episode will focus on testing.
