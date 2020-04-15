The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way those dying during the outbreak — from the disease or not — are laid to rest.
Funeral directors say the impact of the pandemic cuts deep for funeral home workers and, more importantly, for the families dealing with the loss of a loved one.
“I have become the kind of funeral director I have never wanted to be and that’s just disposing of bodies,” Lemley Funeral Chapel co-owner, funeral director and embalmer Doug Hutter said. “I want to be honoring the deceased and having some kind of gathering, but everything has just been put on hold.”
During the state’s “stay home, stay healthy” order that prohibits gatherings, only outdoor funeral services limited to immediate family are allowed. For many, that means funerals, and the grieving process, are being put on hold.
“Grieving is hard enough as it is. When you’re not able to get together and share stories and remember — it just makes the grieving process so much more difficult,” Hutter said.
Jeremiah LeSourd, funeral director at Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, said staff have had a hard time adhering to social distancing requirements and of wearing masks while discussing options with the families of those who have died.
“Basically you’re keeping everyone at arm’s length instead of welcoming everyone in and showing the general respect that I’m accustomed to giving,” he said. “You can’t show the warmth you usually show.”
His mother Connie LeSourd, owner of the funeral home, said it has been particularly challenging to refrain from comforting those who come through the door.
“It has been a big adjustment and really hard on us. … Usually they come in and they’re crying and we hug ‘em and console ‘em — and we can’t,” she said.
As a way to help maintain social distancing, Lemley Funeral Chapel is now operating by appointment only.
“Any appointments that we do have we will wear a mask, we keep our distance, we keep our meetings much shorter,” Hutter said.
At Kern, Connie LeSourd said the funeral home has temporarily made a push for handling planning and paperwork by email.
The pandemic is prompting many families to delay services.
While Rob Goff of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association said it’s not uncommon for some in damp Western Washington to postpone outdoor services for warmer, sunnier seasons, some local families have made it clear in obituaries published in the Skagit Valley Herald the impact COVID-19 has had on their plans.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the memorial service will be delayed,” one obituary read.
Another said a service “will be planned for warmer, unquarantined days.”
And while many recent obituaries suggest leaving memories in online guestbooks, there is no substitute for gathering to share stories.
“There will be a service held ... when we can all gather together and exchange fond memories in person,” one local obituary states.
Services have also been delayed due to confusion over and changes to the rules stemming from the “stay home” order.
“Everything has changed on us so rapidly,” Goff said. “For a while in mid-March there were no funerals, period.”
Connie LeSourd said for a while viewings of the deceased also weren’t allowed.
“It seemed like it kept changing for the first week. It’s like we had to check every day, like, well, now what are we allowed to do?” she said.
The March 23 “stay home, stay healthy” order said residents were “immediately prohibited from participating in public and private gatherings of any number of people for social, spiritual and recreational purposes” and said the restriction “applies to planned wedding and funeral events.”
Before that, gatherings of 250 and more were prohibited, then 50 or more, then 10 or more, as the state grappled with how to slow the local spread of COVID-19.
Most recently, a March 28 letter from the state Department of Licensing, which regulates mortuary services, clarified that outdoor funerals involving only immediate family are allowed.
Those at local funeral homes said they interpret that March 28 letter as limiting the number of “immediate family” to 10.
For many families, that’s too restrictive.
“We could have a graveside service ... but no more than 10 people and they have to be six feet apart,” Connie LeSourd said. “That’s been very difficult for like the Swinomish tribe and big families.”
Hutter said he was recently in contact with a family in which the deceased had 12 children. Rather than bar two of the children, the family decided to postpone the service and allow the funeral home to do the burial alone.
“Hopefully when we can gather again we can hold a service where all the children and grandchildren and great grandchildren can actually get together,” Hutter said. “I feel, so much, for these families.”
Goff and local funeral home staff said among those being hit hardest by the pandemic are those who were unable to visit loved ones dying in hospitals or nursing homes because access has been restricted.
“For many people that is a very, very important part of the process of somebody dying, is to be there and be present at that time,” Goff said. “It provides closure, it starts the grief process ... and taking that away under quarantine is very difficult.”
The family of a Mount Vernon woman who died in late March expressed that hardship in an obituary.
“The last weeks of her life our family experienced what some of your families have, the inability to visit and be with your loved one the final weeks, days and moments of their eternal journey due to the coronavirus necessary lockdown,” the family wrote.
Jeremiah LeSourd said he was in contact with a family that had a similar experience.
“Not only were they not allowed to see her before she passed, but also after she had passed away they weren’t allowed to see her — and that’s really hard,” he said. “It’s hard to help them.”
Funeral home staff are among those whose temperatures are checked at the doors of hospitals and nursing homes when they arrive to pick up those who have died. They now also wear face masks in addition to their usual gloves.
The Skagit County Coroner’s Office is also taking added precautions when handling those who have died.
In addition to gloves and face masks, Coroner Hayley Thompson said she and her deputy coroners are equipped with full-body personal protective equipment for handling those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 before dying.
When called to investigate a death, the Coroner’s Office asks about symptoms, travel and contact with those who have had COVID-19.
For autopsies, Thompson said only absolutely necessary procedures are being done in order to reduce the risk of exposure and to conserve personal protective equipment.
Connie LeSourd said while the latest state rules allow embalming on those diagnosed with COVID-19, her funeral home is opting not to.
“It’s my duty to keep my staff safe and also the public safe, so I’ve elected to have no embalming or viewing for the COVID-19 cases,” she said. “That’s just too much of a risk.”
While COVID-19 deaths are considered as having been by natural causes and therefore do not require investigation by the Coroner’s Office, Thompson said her office has tested several deceased for COVID-19, and all the tests have been negative.
That could change, as the number of lab-confirmed cases and related deaths in Skagit County continue to increase.
As of April 9, Kern Funeral Home reported handling burials for two COVID-19 victims. Over the weekend, Jeremiah LeSourd said the funeral home was called to pick up two more who died of the disease, and began communicating with the family of another likely victim.
“(We haven’t seen) the madness that the rest of that nation — especially the poor people in New York — have experienced,” he said. “But then Friday I picked a person up and Saturday I picked a person up and I wasn’t sure if all of a sudden a rush was coming.”
Skagit County is prepared for that potential, with the Department of Emergency Management checking daily the space available in local morgues and having its mass casualty response plan at the ready.
“We call the funeral homes and the coroner every day and we get a vacancy rate; how many spots are available at those buildings,” Emergency Management interim Director Hans Kahl said. “We can hold up to 60 in the county, 60 deaths.”
Tuesday afternoon, 16 of those spots, or about 27%, were occupied.
