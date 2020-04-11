Though Samish Bay shellfish growers have been allowed to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been hit hard by the public health crisis.
“For shellfish in particular, but seafood in general, most of our products are consumed in the restaurants and all the restaurants are shut down,” Taylor Shellfish Farms spokesperson Bill Dewey said.
Both Taylor Shellfish — a company that operates a farm in Samish Bay and others in the state — and Skagit County’s Blau Oyster Co. are feeling the impact.
“It’s not good,” said Gerardo Rodarte, for whom April marks a year of ownership of Blau Oyster Co. “Everything went down like 100%. We don’t have customers.”
For Taylor Shellfish Farms, COVID-19 started having an impact even before restaurants were closed by state order. The first effects were felt when China — where COVID-19 first emerged — stopped imports.
“When China shut down it was right before Lunar New Year ... their biggest holiday of the year, which is a big demand time for us,” Dewey said. “That Lunar New Year is one of the biggest sales times we have, both with Asian communities here and exports to China.”
The company had some shellfish already prepared for shipping when orders were canceled. Blau Oyster Co. also had cancellations for orders that were already prepared for shipping.
“They canceled my last order that was going to St. Louis, Missouri, for a big beer festival,” Rodarte said.
Revenue for both companies then took a steep dip in March when restaurants closed and wholesalers stopped buying shellfish.
Rodante estimates Blau lost about $30,000 in revenue that month. Similar losses are likely ahead for April, with the state’s stay-at-home order extended into the first week of May.
“We don’t know for how long this thing is going to last. Only God knows,” Rodarte said.
Throughout its multiple farms, the decline in revenue for Taylor Shellfish is in the millions.
“Between Jan. 5 and (April 3) I think we figure we’ve lost about $5 million in sales,” Dewey said. “Right now our sales are off companywide about 80%. We’re limping along.”
The company laid off 350 workers, and has 175 working part time and supported by a state shared-work program that supplements their wages. At the Samish Bay farm, just a few salaried managers remain on site.
“It’s a pretty big impact to our employees across the company,” Dewey said. “We’re down to a skeleton crew.”
Rodarte said he hasn’t laid off staff, but staff were sent home to avoid exposure to the virus — an issue Rodarte and his family take seriously.
“I only have one lung; I got lung cancer three years ago and they removed one lung, so I try to stay away from too many people,” Rodarte said.
Rodarte said he and his son are able to handle the labor involved in harvesting some of Blau’s shellfish beds. Dewey said machines are helping ensure the job gets done in Taylor’s shellfish beds.
Both said they’re thankful that unlike some crops, shellfish won’t spoil if left unharvested longer than planned.
“Unlike terrestrial farmers that when their crops are ready to harvest you’ve got to harvest them ... that’s not the case with shellfish,” Dewey said. “You can leave it in the beds and it gets bigger.”
For shellfish that have been harvested, both farms are trying new methods for selling them.
At Taylor Shellfish, its Samish Bay retail store remains open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The store recommends placing an order online and designating a pick-up time.
“You can order your stuff ahead, pay for it and schedule the day you want to pick it up, and it will be all packed so you can just swing through,” Dewey said.
The company is also offering free shipping to customers in Washington.
“We’re trying to adapt, be creative,” Dewey said. “We’re going in the hole dramatically every week here.”
At Blau’s, the farm will try discounted sales 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We’re going to be selling big buckets of oysters for 40 bucks,” Rodarte said.
If it works well, the farm may continue weekend sales through April — or as long as its main buyers remain shut down.
