Skagit County’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is now funded through January, but its long-term future is at risk without further government assistance.
County spokesperson Laura Han said the county has found funding mostly through state grants. Such funding may allow the county to keep the site open through March or April, though this is subject to change.
She said what the county needs is funding from a package such as the federal CARES Act.
If the site has to close, Han said the county will no longer be able to quickly identify positive COVID-19 cases, get individuals into quarantine and inform their close contacts of the potential risk of infection.
All these things help reduce the spread of the virus. A low infection rate in the community is crucial to ending restrictions on businesses and gatherings, she said.
“Further, the earlier a person knows they have COVID-19, the more likely they are to get proper medical care before a ventilator is needed — reducing mortality and hospital strain,” Han said in an email.
The county has run its testing site since late April. In mid-November, it moved the site from Skagit Valley College to the Skagit County Fairgrounds, where staff and volunteers are less exposed to the weather.
The site had been funded by CARES Act grants, but after Nov. 30 this money was no longer available.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki reiterated the need for federal assistance, saying the county’s work is not sustainable without it.
“We can’t do it forever without support,” she said.
With reports nationally of overloaded hospitals, exhausted health care workers and a record number of COVID-19 deaths, she urged Congress, and specifically the Senate, to pass a funding package.
With a possible vaccine representing a light at the end of the tunnel, “now is not the time to quit,” Janicki said.
Moving the site from its old home at the college meant a reduction in costs, because the county no longer needs to rent equipment.
Han estimated that once start-up costs are out of the way it will cost about $100,000 a month to run the site at the fairgrounds, versus about $150,000 at the college.
Skagit County Public Health is also planning to implement online registration to try and improve efficiency and cut down on staff time, she said.
According to the county’s preliminary 2021 budget, the county is already planning to draw $9 million from its general fund reserves to pay for essential services.
Should the county use general fund reserves for the testing site, Han said it would leave the fund balance at inadequate levels.
