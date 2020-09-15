Skagit County's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will remain closed at least through Wednesday, amid continued concerns over poor air quality.
Air quality remains poor because of wildfires along the West Coast sending smoke into the area.
The county has also canceled a pop-up testing site for agricultural workers, set for Wednesday afternoon at Maiben Park in Burlington, according to a news release.
Skagit County's Unified Command, which oversees the drive-thru site, will reopen the site once air quality improves, the release states.
The site has now been closed since Thursday afternoon, when air quality in the region started to become unhealthy.
Those who wish to find an alternative testing provider should call Skagit County Public Health at 360-416-1500.
