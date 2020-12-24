Skagit County's COVID-19 testing site will be closed four days over the next two weeks because of the holidays.
The drive-thru site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds is closed today and Friday for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
The site originally opened at Skagit Valley College in April before moving to the fairgrounds in November so staff and volunteers were less exposed to the weather.
It's limited to those who live and work in Skagit County. It's typically open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Test results are typically available within 72 hours. More than 36,000 tests had been administered through the site through Dec. 17, including for those when the site was open to those who live outside the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.