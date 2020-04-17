Skagit County will open a drive-thru coronavirus testing site as it begins to plan for the reopening of businesses and the end of social distancing.
Howard Leibrand, the county's health officer, said social distancing has been effective in stopping the exponential spread of the virus, but that it can't be done forever.
Bronlea Mishler, spokesperson for the county’s unified emergency response team, said drive-thru testing is set to begin Tuesday in the parking lot of McIntyre Hall on the campus of Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon.
Priority will go to first responders and health care workers, partly because of their greater chance of exposure and partly to act as a test run before the testing site is open to the general public.
Right now, Mishler said the plan is to open the site to the general public on April 27. She said the goal is to test 100 people per day.
This kind of testing is necessary before social distancing practices can end, Leibrand said.
More data will give Skagit County Public Health a better idea of which demographics are most vulnerable, and will let the county craft more targeted isolation and quarantine policies, he said.
Even once people return to work, Leibrand said they will need to maintain their distance from each other, and continue exercising good personal hygiene. Diligence and caution will be necessary even as strict isolation rules are lifted, he said.
If society relaxes too much, it would increase the risk of a second wave, which in the case of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic was more deadly than the initial outbreak, Leibrand said.
"I'm hoping we don't have to repeat that and learn it again," he said.
Leibrand said he believes many businesses can safely reopen, as long as they have plans in place to maintain social distancing and proper hygiene.
"Most of the work we do can be done safely," he said. "(We just) need to make sure (business) has knowledge to keep them safe."
Leibrand mentioned the construction industry, which has largely been stopped by Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, as a job that could be done safely, and could reopen soon.
"I think we're coming close to a time when an entire (construction) crew could be tested," he said.
However, he said large crowds should be avoided until there is a vaccine or some kind of treatment available.
"I think it would be a mistake ... any time in the near future," he said.
