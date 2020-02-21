Highway 530 south of Rockport remains down to a single lane of traffic while crews work to repair a washout that occurred during flooding in early February.
The state Department of Transportation reported Feb. 1 that water from the flooding Sauk River was over the highway and impacting traffic. A few days later, a lane of the road collapsed.
The state agency hired Trimaxx Construction, Inc., of Sedro-Woolley to stabilize the bank and repair the road. A Trimaxx crew has been working about two weeks, but there’s still no estimate for re-opening the lane.
The crew moved large rock into the area Feb. 5, before a second round of heavy rain moved in and the river level rose, postponing repair work.
As of Thursday, the crew was still rebuilding the road bed. Its work consists of stacking trees, rock and dirt along the river bank.
A temporary stoplight is alternating travelers through the existing lane at night and flaggers are doing so during the day.
Repaving work will also need to be done before the road can fully reopen, according to a Department of Transportation statement.
The emergency repair area is about 9 miles south of Rockport.
It is the only state roadway that remains partially closed after being impacted by flooding and landslides during heavy rain in early February, according to the Department of Transportation.
Similar work has been done along several other sections of the highway, most recently in August. That previous work was intended to keep the highway intact through winter, while the state agency seeks funding for a long-term repair.
