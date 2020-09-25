Forterra, the nonprofit helping design an addition to the town of Hamilton on dry land north of Highway 20, recently received funding that could help bring modular cross-laminated timber homes to the new part of the town.
The nonprofit was awarded $2.5 million through a competitive Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge competition through which Enterprise Community Services and Wells Fargo partnered to support the most innovative and scalable solutions to increase housing affordability across the United States.
The national competition drew about 900 submissions. Forterra was one of six organizations awarded funding.
“We’re thrilled to support our grantees and the next generation of housing solutions through these six visionary proposals,” Enterprise Community Partners CEO Priscilla Almodovar said in a news release.
Forterra will use the money to develop a modular cross-laminated timber prototype that could be used for housing construction in Hamilton and other communities where Forterra is working to build safe and sustainable housing.
“This grant award provides our coalition and other community partners critical resources to complete the design of prototypes that will increase the availability and affordability of housing through replicable and scalable innovation,” Forterra President & CEO Michelle Connor said in the release.
Cross-laminated timber is a relatively new building material that is inexpensive and touted as environmentally friendly if sustainably sourced wood and glue are used. Building prototype homes — and eventually populating new neighborhoods with such homes — will also create jobs.
“This award enables our region to connect the well-being of rural and urban communities, jobs and the health of our environment,” Connor said.
Forterra Senior Communications Manager Sarah Sanborn told the Skagit Valley Herald that while community meetings have been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton residents will still get a say in helping to tailor the design of future homes.
“Their design will emerge from the intensive community engagement process currently underway,” she said. “We wanted to start master planning and public meetings this spring, but due to COVID-19 we’ve had to delay that process.”
